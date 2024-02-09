Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 76,561 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Xcel Energy worth $175,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.