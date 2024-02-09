Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,870 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Aptiv worth $152,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

