Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,371 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of W.W. Grainger worth $180,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $950.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $849.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.75. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

