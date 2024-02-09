Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,720 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Whirlpool worth $188,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

