Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,159 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $204,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after buying an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $146.06 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

