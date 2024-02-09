Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of D.R. Horton worth $202,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

