Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $154,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 58,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 36,340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 563,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 144,768 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

