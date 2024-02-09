Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $191.18 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $191,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $394.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,192 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

