Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $202.25 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $202,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $573.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

