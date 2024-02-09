Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $210,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $435.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

