Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,654 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $190,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $130.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

