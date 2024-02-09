Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,631,572 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $182,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after acquiring an additional 140,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.39 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

