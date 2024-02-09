Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,803 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $173,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

