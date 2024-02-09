Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,496 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $100,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.06. 964,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

