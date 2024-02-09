Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $340.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $460.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $282.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day moving average of $404.37. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $3,383,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

