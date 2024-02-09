Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $164.87. 227,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,624,000 after buying an additional 210,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 205,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

