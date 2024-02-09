Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

Chegg stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.