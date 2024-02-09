Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 713,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,959. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

