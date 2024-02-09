Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Children’s Place Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $246.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

