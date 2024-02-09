Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,931,128. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Chord Energy stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
