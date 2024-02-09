Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,931,128. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.