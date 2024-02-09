Choreo LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE opened at $619.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $280.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

