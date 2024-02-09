Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $164,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $43.39 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $974.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.