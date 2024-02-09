Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

