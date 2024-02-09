Choreo LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

