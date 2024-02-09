Choreo LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after acquiring an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,585,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after acquiring an additional 359,678 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 626,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.