Choreo LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 657.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

