Choreo LLC Has $778,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

