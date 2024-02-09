Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 278,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $566,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,598,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $344,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHW stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.