Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UBER opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

