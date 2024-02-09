Choreo LLC Sells 594 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $124.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

