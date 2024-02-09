Choreo LLC Sells 88,290 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,290 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,839,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

