Choreo LLC Trims Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.49 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

