Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,101,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.68. 262,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,278. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Chubb

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.