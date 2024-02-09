Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.43.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

