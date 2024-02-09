Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CINF stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 817.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

