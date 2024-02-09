Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. 9,618,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,027,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

