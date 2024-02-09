Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

