Citigroup Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to “Buy”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

