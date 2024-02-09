CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Stock Up 12.8 %

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

CLSK stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CleanSpark by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

