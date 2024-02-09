Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.31, but opened at $110.10. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $113.20, with a volume of 14,091,834 shares traded.
NET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
