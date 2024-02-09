Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.70 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.680 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

