Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

TSE CIGI traded up C$1.52 on Friday, reaching C$164.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,124. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.00 and a twelve month high of C$172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 260.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.30.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

