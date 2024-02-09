Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
TSE CIGI traded up C$1.52 on Friday, reaching C$164.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,124. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.00 and a twelve month high of C$172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 260.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.30.
