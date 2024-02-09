Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,961 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,589. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

