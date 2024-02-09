Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 31,442 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $104.04. 2,094,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

