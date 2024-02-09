Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,567 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.33% of Globant worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB stock traded up $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.43. 57,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.86. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

