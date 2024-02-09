Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 36,024 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,146. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

