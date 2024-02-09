Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 434 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 445,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,941. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

