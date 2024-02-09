Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,038 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,884,000 after acquiring an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 290.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.70. 274,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,988. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $504.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.