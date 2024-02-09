Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,040 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. 395,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $346.59. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

