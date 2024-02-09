Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AON were worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $310.37. 325,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,187. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

